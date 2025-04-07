Left Menu

India and Portugal Strengthen Ties Amid Global Economic Shifts

India and Portugal have committed to deepening bilateral relations, focusing on trade, investment, and renewable energy. Discussions between President Murmu and President Rebelo covered global issues, their role in multilateral forums, and economic cooperation. Commemorative stamps were released to mark the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lisbon | Updated: 07-04-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 19:59 IST
India and Portugal Strengthen Ties Amid Global Economic Shifts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Portugal

India and Portugal have pledged to enhance their bilateral relations, particularly in trade and investment, as well as renewable energy and connectivity. This commitment was made during a meeting between President Droupadi Murmu and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Monday.

The discussions at the Portuguese President's residence, Palácio de Belém, also focused on strengthening cooperation within the United Nations and other multilateral organizations. President Murmu highlighted the importance of these talks in reflecting on the global and regional issues of mutual interest.

The visit coincides with major global economic changes and comes 27 years after the last Indian presidential visit to Portugal. It also marks the release of commemorative stamps, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the countries' diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025