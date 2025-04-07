India and Portugal Strengthen Ties Amid Global Economic Shifts

India and Portugal have pledged to enhance their bilateral relations, particularly in trade and investment, as well as renewable energy and connectivity. This commitment was made during a meeting between President Droupadi Murmu and Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa on Monday.

The discussions at the Portuguese President's residence, Palácio de Belém, also focused on strengthening cooperation within the United Nations and other multilateral organizations. President Murmu highlighted the importance of these talks in reflecting on the global and regional issues of mutual interest.

The visit coincides with major global economic changes and comes 27 years after the last Indian presidential visit to Portugal. It also marks the release of commemorative stamps, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the countries' diplomatic relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)