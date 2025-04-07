Left Menu

Netanyahu's Tariff Tango: Diplomatic Dance with Trump

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to meet President Donald Trump in Washington, primarily to discuss newly imposed tariffs and other geopolitical issues. The visit aims to navigate the economic and diplomatic challenges posed by the tariffs, including regional tensions and Israel's strategic interests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:02 IST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is scheduled to meet President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday, marking the first visit from a foreign leader after Trump's recent global tariff imposition.

Although the main agenda revolves around these tariffs, Netanyahu's visit will also touch upon significant geopolitical issues such as the conflict in Gaza, strained relations with Iran, and Israel's ties with Turkey. Discussions might also cover the controversial annexation of parts of the West Bank.

Eytan Gilboa, a US-Israel relations expert, speculates that Trump could leverage these tariffs to extract concessions from Netanyahu, potentially influencing Israel's approach in Gaza. Furthermore, a reduction in hostilities with Hamas could pave the way for stronger diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, offering a strategic balance against Iran's nuclear ambitions.

