Left Menu

Congress Challenges BJP Over Freedom of Expression

The Congress party accuses the BJP of stifling freedom of expression in Parliament ahead of a key meeting in Gujarat. Senior leaders allege rising unemployment and inflation are ignored. They aim to find solutions during the All India Congress Committee session to strengthen party efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:16 IST
Congress Challenges BJP Over Freedom of Expression
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery prelude to the All India Congress Committee session, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized the BJP, asserting that opposition MPs face censorship within Parliament, blaming the ruling party for eroding democratic norms.

Gathering in Gujarat, key Congress figures, including former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, prepared for crucial discussions at the Congress Working Committee meeting and the AICC session.

Highlighting issues such as unemployment and inflation, Venugopal and his colleagues sought to address these challenges, blaming the BJP government for heightened excise duties despite decreasing global crude oil prices. The AICC aims to counter these problems and revitalize Congress's reach under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025