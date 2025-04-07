Congress Challenges BJP Over Freedom of Expression

In a fiery prelude to the All India Congress Committee session, senior Congress leader KC Venugopal criticized the BJP, asserting that opposition MPs face censorship within Parliament, blaming the ruling party for eroding democratic norms.

Gathering in Gujarat, key Congress figures, including former Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and All India Mahila Congress president Alka Lamba, prepared for crucial discussions at the Congress Working Committee meeting and the AICC session.

Highlighting issues such as unemployment and inflation, Venugopal and his colleagues sought to address these challenges, blaming the BJP government for heightened excise duties despite decreasing global crude oil prices. The AICC aims to counter these problems and revitalize Congress's reach under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge.

