Supreme Court Weighs in on Erroneous Deportation Case
President Trump requested the U.S. Supreme Court to temporarily block a judge's directive to bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia, mistakenly deported to El Salvador. The judge had ruled the deportation unlawful due to his protected status. The Justice Department argues the order compromises international negotiations.
The Trump administration has sought intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a judge's order mandating the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man erroneously deported to El Salvador.
U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis highlighted that Abrego Garcia's deportation violated existing protections, prompting a lawsuit. Despite the Justice Department's assertion of judicial overreach, the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has refused to stay the order.
While administration officials label Abrego Garcia as a gang member, his legal team denies these claims, pointing out that no charges exist against him. Complicating matters further, the deportation defied a 2019 ruling protecting him due to potential gang-related persecution in El Salvador.
