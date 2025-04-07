Supreme Court Weighs in on Erroneous Deportation Case

The Trump administration has sought intervention from the U.S. Supreme Court to halt a judge's order mandating the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, a Salvadoran man erroneously deported to El Salvador.

U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis highlighted that Abrego Garcia's deportation violated existing protections, prompting a lawsuit. Despite the Justice Department's assertion of judicial overreach, the Richmond-based 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has refused to stay the order.

While administration officials label Abrego Garcia as a gang member, his legal team denies these claims, pointing out that no charges exist against him. Complicating matters further, the deportation defied a 2019 ruling protecting him due to potential gang-related persecution in El Salvador.

