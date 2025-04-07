Congress Rallies for Change in Bihar Ahead of Assembly Elections

In a pointed critique of the National Democratic Alliance's governance in Bihar, Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Monday highlighted the state's deteriorating condition over the last two decades. Speaking to ANI, Anwar emphasized that Rahul Gandhi's visit marked the Congress party's strategic push in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Anwar underscored the political nature of Gandhi's tour, which included participation in a yatra organized by students and youth in Begusarai. He urged Congress members to disseminate the party's message and strive for electoral success, envisioning a transformative wave originating from Bihar. Anwar pointed to the prolonged dual-party governance as a factor in the state's current struggles and expressed confidence in the electorate's desire for change.

During his visit, Gandhi addressed the systemic inequalities faced by marginalized groups and championed the ancient roots of India's Constitution, attributing its principles to respected historical figures such as Ambedkar, Gandhi, and Nehru. Gandhi participated in the Congress student wing's 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally, led by Kanhaiya Kumar, underscoring the party's focus on youth and employment issues ahead of the legislative elections slated for October or November of this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)