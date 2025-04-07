Left Menu

Congress Rallies for Change in Bihar Ahead of Assembly Elections

Amidst growing concerns about Bihar's governance, Rahul Gandhi's recent visit underlines Congress's campaign efforts for change in the upcoming assembly elections. Highlighting constitutional values and historical leaders, Gandhi aims to mobilize youth and address the declining state condition attributed to the ruling government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:00 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:00 IST
Congress Rallies for Change in Bihar Ahead of Assembly Elections
Congress leader Tariq Anwar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed critique of the National Democratic Alliance's governance in Bihar, Congress leader Tariq Anwar on Monday highlighted the state's deteriorating condition over the last two decades. Speaking to ANI, Anwar emphasized that Rahul Gandhi's visit marked the Congress party's strategic push in the forthcoming assembly polls.

Anwar underscored the political nature of Gandhi's tour, which included participation in a yatra organized by students and youth in Begusarai. He urged Congress members to disseminate the party's message and strive for electoral success, envisioning a transformative wave originating from Bihar. Anwar pointed to the prolonged dual-party governance as a factor in the state's current struggles and expressed confidence in the electorate's desire for change.

During his visit, Gandhi addressed the systemic inequalities faced by marginalized groups and championed the ancient roots of India's Constitution, attributing its principles to respected historical figures such as Ambedkar, Gandhi, and Nehru. Gandhi participated in the Congress student wing's 'Palayan Roko Naukri Do' rally, led by Kanhaiya Kumar, underscoring the party's focus on youth and employment issues ahead of the legislative elections slated for October or November of this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025