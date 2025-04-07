Left Menu

White House Denies 90-Day Tariff Pause Report

Reuters reported, based on CNBC headlines, that President Trump was considering a 90-day tariff pause, excluding China. White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett was cited for the claim. However, the White House has denied the report, leading Reuters to withdraw the incorrect information and apologize for the error.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 22:02 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 22:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A report by Reuters, referencing CNBC headlines, suggested that President Donald Trump was contemplating a 90-day tariff suspension for all nations except China, citing White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett. However, this claim was swiftly denied by the White House itself.

In the wake of the denial, Reuters chose to retract the inaccurate report and expressed regret over the dissemination of false information. The credibility of the economic policy discussions remains intact amidst these clarifications.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by news organizations in ensuring accuracy and preventing the spread of misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

