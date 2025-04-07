White House Denies 90-Day Tariff Pause Report

A report by Reuters, referencing CNBC headlines, suggested that President Donald Trump was contemplating a 90-day tariff suspension for all nations except China, citing White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett. However, this claim was swiftly denied by the White House itself.

In the wake of the denial, Reuters chose to retract the inaccurate report and expressed regret over the dissemination of false information. The credibility of the economic policy discussions remains intact amidst these clarifications.

This incident serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by news organizations in ensuring accuracy and preventing the spread of misinformation.

(With inputs from agencies.)