K Kavitha's Hunger Strike: A Call to Honor Jyotirao Phule

BRS MLC K Kavitha will stage a day-long hunger strike at Hyderabad's Dharna Chowk, demanding the swift installation of a statue honoring 19th-century social reformer Jyotirao Phule in the Telangana Legislative Assembly. Her protest, scheduled for Tuesday, April 8, underscores a plea made to the Assembly Speaker for action ahead of Phule's birth anniversary on April 11.

Commencing at 11 AM and concluding at 5 PM, the hunger strike seeks to celebrate Phule, known for advocating women's education and battling caste discrimination. Kavitha's efforts are part of a wider political campaign addressing Backward Classes' rights, having orchestrated 14 roundtable meetings and promoting the Kamareddy BC Declaration from the last state Assembly elections.

Kavitha pushes for the implementation of 42% reservations for BCs in Telangana. Due to her sustained advocacy, the State Government has proposed two bills to ensure these reservations across politics, employment, and education sectors.

