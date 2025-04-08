Left Menu

Breaking Barriers: U.S. Tariff Talks and Economic Strategy

White House economic adviser Stephen Miran urged countries to make offers to President Trump to ease U.S. tariff rates. Speaking at the Hudson Institute, Miran highlighted the imbalance in manufacturing and stressed the importance of services, while promoting deregulation to control inflation.

Updated: 08-04-2025 00:22 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 00:22 IST
In a bid to revamp global trade relations, Stephen Miran, a top economic adviser at the White House, has called on countries to negotiate lower U.S. tariff rates by presenting offers to President Donald Trump. Miran believes that these initiatives would help reduce barriers to U.S. exports, providing fresh avenues for economic growth.

Addressing a gathering at the Hudson Institute, Miran emphasized the significance of services in which the U.S. excels, while expressing concerns about the country's current mismatch in manufacturing output. He urged stakeholders to reprioritize strategies to restore equilibrium in these sectors.

Further, Miran, who also leads the White House Council of Economic Advisers, advocated for increased deregulation as a crucial measure to maintain low inflation levels in the future. His remarks underscore the administration's broader economic vision aimed at fostering stability and competitiveness on the global stage.

