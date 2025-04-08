US-Iran Nuclear Talks Commence: Trump's Announcement

The United States has announced a pivotal move in international diplomacy, revealing plans to engage in direct discussions with Iran about its controversial nuclear program. This significant revelation was made by President Donald Trump on Monday, following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The announcement sets the stage for the commencement of talks this coming Saturday, marking a critical moment in US-Iran relations. President Trump, addressing reporters, remained firm in his position that Tehran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

As tensions continue to simmer in the region, the global community will be watching closely as these talks unfold, promising potential shifts in the geopolitical landscape and emphasizing the United States' strategic approach to nuclear non-proliferation.

