Left Menu

US-Iran Nuclear Talks Commence: Trump's Announcement

The United States, led by President Donald Trump, is initiating direct talks with Iran concerning its nuclear program. These discussions are set to begin on Saturday, as announced by Trump following a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu. Trump emphasized that Iran must not acquire nuclear weapons.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 01:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 01:11 IST
US-Iran Nuclear Talks Commence: Trump's Announcement
President Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States has announced a pivotal move in international diplomacy, revealing plans to engage in direct discussions with Iran about its controversial nuclear program. This significant revelation was made by President Donald Trump on Monday, following his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

The announcement sets the stage for the commencement of talks this coming Saturday, marking a critical moment in US-Iran relations. President Trump, addressing reporters, remained firm in his position that Tehran must be prevented from acquiring nuclear weapons, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

As tensions continue to simmer in the region, the global community will be watching closely as these talks unfold, promising potential shifts in the geopolitical landscape and emphasizing the United States' strategic approach to nuclear non-proliferation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025