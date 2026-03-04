High-Profile Absences Spotlight China's Political Turmoil

Two prominent Chinese officials were notably missing from the nation's major political gatherings, raising eyebrows amid ongoing purges. Zhang Youxia, the highest-ranking general, and Ma Xingrui, a key leader in Xinjiang, did not appear at Wednesday's opening sessions of China's top political meetings.

Zhang, a vice chairman on the Central Military Commission, has been under investigation since January, according to a Reuters report. His absence was observed at the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

Meanwhile, Ma Xingrui has been out of the public eye since late October, adding to the unease about China's current political climate.

(With inputs from agencies.)