Controversial Appeal: Yoon Suk Yeol Battles Legal Verdicts
A South Korean court held an appeal hearing for former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who faces a five-year jail sentence for attempting to impose martial law. Prosecutors demanded a harsher sentence, while Yoon and his legal team called for acquittal. Yoon denies wrongdoing amidst additional legal troubles.
- Country:
- South Korea
On Wednesday, a South Korean court convened an appeals hearing involving former President Yoon Suk Yeol, sentenced to five years in prison. The charges stem from his attempt to impose martial law, according to Yonhap News Agency.
During the hearing at the Seoul High Court, prosecutors urged a stricter penalty, labeling the original sentence as overly lenient in light of Yoon's lack of remorse. In contrast, Yoon's defense alleged the initial arrest warrants were improper and sought acquittal.
This trial follows Yoon's recent life imprisonment sentence for orchestrating an insurrection, reflecting escalating legal issues for the former president, Yonhap reported.
