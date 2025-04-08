Netanyahu and Trump's Tariff Talks
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visited President Donald Trump in Washington to address recently imposed global tariffs. The outcome of his visit may influence international approaches to these tariffs.
In a significant diplomatic move, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu met with President Donald Trump in Washington on Monday.
This meeting marked Netanyahu as the first foreign leader to visit Trump following the President's imposition of global tariffs.
The results of Netanyahu's visit could potentially impact how other countries tackle these newly instated tariffs.
