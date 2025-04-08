Left Menu

Congress Calls for Economic Rejuvenation Amid US Tariff Tensions

Congress leaders, including Rajeev Shukla and Pawan Khera, have raised concerns over US tariffs imposed on India, urging Prime Minister Modi to break his silence. As Congress leaders gather in Ahmedabad, they plan to discuss the economic impact and party strengthening strategies ahead of future elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-04-2025 14:37 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 14:37 IST
Congress Calls for Economic Rejuvenation Amid US Tariff Tensions
Congress MP Rajeev Shukla (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a sharp reaction to the recent imposition of reciprocal tariffs by the United States on India, Congress Member of Parliament Rajeev Shukla asserted the necessity of bolstering the nation's economy. 'The economy has taken a wrong turn,' Shukla pointed out, emphasizing the potential detrimental effects on trade and employment if not addressed.

Congress leader Pawan Khera has also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the US tariffs issue. Khera highlighted the need for the Prime Minister to reassure the public and investors by addressing the situation, especially since other nations have reported their strategic responses.

Amidst these tensions, Asian stock markets saw significant sell-offs following the US tariff announcements. This economic backdrop forms a critical context for the Congress Working Committee and AICC meetings in Ahmedabad, where top Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, deliberate on party strategies and strengthening efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025