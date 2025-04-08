Congress Calls for Economic Rejuvenation Amid US Tariff Tensions

In a sharp reaction to the recent imposition of reciprocal tariffs by the United States on India, Congress Member of Parliament Rajeev Shukla asserted the necessity of bolstering the nation's economy. 'The economy has taken a wrong turn,' Shukla pointed out, emphasizing the potential detrimental effects on trade and employment if not addressed.

Congress leader Pawan Khera has also questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence on the US tariffs issue. Khera highlighted the need for the Prime Minister to reassure the public and investors by addressing the situation, especially since other nations have reported their strategic responses.

Amidst these tensions, Asian stock markets saw significant sell-offs following the US tariff announcements. This economic backdrop forms a critical context for the Congress Working Committee and AICC meetings in Ahmedabad, where top Congress figures, including Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi, deliberate on party strategies and strengthening efforts.

