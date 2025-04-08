Turmoil in Kerala Politics: Youth Congress Protests Against CM

Youth Congress activists have intensified protests across Kerala, urging the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan amid controversy surrounding an alleged illicit payment scandal involving his daughter.

The demonstrations, which transpired in various locales like Malappuram and Kollam, faced resistance from police and resulted in numerous arrests of Youth Congress members.

Congress MLA Chandy Oommen spearheaded a similar demonstration in Kottayam, echoing the demand for the CM's resignation linked to the SFIO's chargesheet highlighting financial misconduct by his daughter's now-defunct IT firm and a private mining entity.

