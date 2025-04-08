Left Menu

Turmoil in Kerala Politics: Youth Congress Protests Against CM

Youth Congress activists staged protests across Kerala, demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation following SFIO's chargesheet involving his daughter in an alleged illegal payment scandal. Clashes with police occurred, and several activists were detained. The SFIO investigation highlights alleged financial misconduct by Vijayan’s daughter's firm and a private mining company.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 08-04-2025 16:07 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 16:07 IST
Turmoil in Kerala Politics: Youth Congress Protests Against CM
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Youth Congress activists have intensified protests across Kerala, urging the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan amid controversy surrounding an alleged illicit payment scandal involving his daughter.

The demonstrations, which transpired in various locales like Malappuram and Kollam, faced resistance from police and resulted in numerous arrests of Youth Congress members.

Congress MLA Chandy Oommen spearheaded a similar demonstration in Kottayam, echoing the demand for the CM's resignation linked to the SFIO's chargesheet highlighting financial misconduct by his daughter's now-defunct IT firm and a private mining entity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025