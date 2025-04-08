Turmoil in Kerala Politics: Youth Congress Protests Against CM
Youth Congress activists staged protests across Kerala, demanding Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's resignation following SFIO's chargesheet involving his daughter in an alleged illegal payment scandal. Clashes with police occurred, and several activists were detained. The SFIO investigation highlights alleged financial misconduct by Vijayan’s daughter's firm and a private mining company.
- Country:
- India
Youth Congress activists have intensified protests across Kerala, urging the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan amid controversy surrounding an alleged illicit payment scandal involving his daughter.
The demonstrations, which transpired in various locales like Malappuram and Kollam, faced resistance from police and resulted in numerous arrests of Youth Congress members.
Congress MLA Chandy Oommen spearheaded a similar demonstration in Kottayam, echoing the demand for the CM's resignation linked to the SFIO's chargesheet highlighting financial misconduct by his daughter's now-defunct IT firm and a private mining entity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nirav Modi Scam: New Developments in CBI Chargesheet
Altaf Hussain Urges Resignation of Pakistan’s Leaders Over Balochistan Crisis
BJP Demands Sonia and Rahul Gandhi's Resignation Over Alleged Bofors Ties
Scandal Fallout: BJP Demands Gandhi Resignations Over Bofors Allegations
Turmoil in Irish Parliament: Speaker Faces Resignation Calls