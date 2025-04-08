Dubai Crown Prince's India Visit Boosts Bilateral Ties
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan's visit to India has strengthened bilateral relations between India and the UAE. Meeting with Indian leaders including PM Modi and Defence Minister Singh, the visit emphasized collaboration in defense and technology sectors, reflecting a commitment to regional peace and prosperity.
Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's recent visit to India has fortified the ties between the two nations, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The visit holds promise for enhanced bilateral collaboration, particularly in defense and technology sectors.
During his stay, Sheikh Hamdan held strategic meetings with key Indian officials, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Singh emphasized India's eagerness to work closely with the UAE on co-production and co-development projects, underscoring the importance of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.
Modi's social media posts lauded Dubai's role in advancing Indo-UAE relations. The two nations reiterated their commitment to regional peace and prosperity, with Al Maktoum's visit marking a significant step forward in this enduring partnership.
