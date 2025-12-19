Left Menu

Modi and WHO Chief Explore Traditional Medicine's Global Potential

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to discuss the potential of traditional medicine at the WHO Global Summit. The focus was on evidence-based practices and global cooperation to enhance holistic health and wellness through traditional methodologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 23:48 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 23:48 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with World Health Organisation Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday, discussing the far-reaching potential of traditional medicine.

Meeting on the sidelines of the Second WHO Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, the leaders emphasized traditional medicine's role in promoting holistic health and preventive care.

Modi highlighted the necessity of evidence-based practices and international collaboration to fully harness the benefits of traditional medicine for global wellness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

