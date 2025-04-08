Calls for Zero Tariffs Echo Across the Atlantic

Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen has called for the elimination of tariffs between Europe and the United States, advocating for zero tariffs as an ideal goal in ongoing negotiations. Her statement aligns with the European Commission's broader proposal to deepen commercial relations across the Atlantic.

At a press conference with her Swedish counterpart in Stockholm, Valtonen warned against engaging in a global trade war, arguing it could lead to a worldwide recession. The European Union, she stated, must respond to U.S. propositions for tariff reductions while considering internal economic policies.

Meanwhile, White House trade adviser Peter Navarro urged the EU to lower non-tariff barriers, including those formed by value-added taxes, to facilitate a mutual tariff reduction deal. Amid geopolitical tensions with Russia, Sweden and Finland emphasize the necessity of robust economic growth to sustain military investment and continued support for Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)