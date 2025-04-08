US Tariff and Tech Tensions Amplify Domestic Controversies

The United States and China are locked in an escalating tariff conflict, with the U.S. condemning China's counter-tariffs as a significant policy misstep. Despite this economic turbulence under President Trump, global markets showed signs of stabilization.

In the tech sector, Meta responded to mounting criticism over youth safety by introducing 'Teen Accounts' on Facebook and Messenger, expanding its privacy features initially launched on Instagram. Meanwhile, concerns about AI influencing industry competition prompted Democratic senators to scrutinize deals by tech giants Microsoft and Google.

Further complicating domestic affairs, the Trump administration plans to impose deportation fines reaching $998 per day, while high-profile appeals by Elon Musk to halt U.S. tariffs on tech failed. Simultaneously, federal judicial actions and funding threats are placing pressure on institutions like Harvard, amid debates over government oversight and educational autonomy.

(With inputs from agencies.)