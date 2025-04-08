P Chidambaram's Health Scare at Sabarmati Ashram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram experienced a health scare on Tuesday at the Sabarmati Ashram, where he fainted due to the heat. The 79-year-old was promptly taken to a hospital after collapsing during a prayer meeting attended by Congress members.

According to sources, the incident likely resulted from the hectic schedule he had earlier in the day. Chidambaram attended an extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial before heading to the Ashram.

His son, Karti Chidambaram, took to the platform X to reassure the public that his father is recovering well and being examined by doctors. The quick response from fellow Congress members and medical staff ensured that Chidambaram received the necessary care swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)