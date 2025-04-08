Left Menu

P Chidambaram's Health Scare at Sabarmati Ashram

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram fainted at the Sabarmati Ashram due to heat and was taken to a hospital. His son Karti later confirmed that he is fine and undergoing medical evaluation. The incident followed a busy day attending a Congress meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 08-04-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 20:27 IST
P Chidambaram's Health Scare at Sabarmati Ashram
P Chidambaram
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram experienced a health scare on Tuesday at the Sabarmati Ashram, where he fainted due to the heat. The 79-year-old was promptly taken to a hospital after collapsing during a prayer meeting attended by Congress members.

According to sources, the incident likely resulted from the hectic schedule he had earlier in the day. Chidambaram attended an extended Congress Working Committee meeting at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Memorial before heading to the Ashram.

His son, Karti Chidambaram, took to the platform X to reassure the public that his father is recovering well and being examined by doctors. The quick response from fellow Congress members and medical staff ensured that Chidambaram received the necessary care swiftly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025