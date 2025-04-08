Uniting for Change: CPI(M)'s Call to the INDIA Alliance

CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby called on the INDIA alliance partners to stand united against the BJP-led union government and its 'neo-fascist' policies.

He highlighted the significant role of the Congress in combating the BJP and the Sangh Parivar, urging no compromises in this collective effort. He also reflected on the CPI(M)'s role in forming the INDIA bloc.

Baby emphasized the need for all parties in the alliance to unite against the BJP's communal policies. While critical of Congress's pro-monopolistic stance, he urged them to connect with the public and fulfill their historical responsibility in resisting the BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)