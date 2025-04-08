U.S. and Australia: The Trade Tangle

The U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, on Tuesday justified the Trump administration's imposing of a 10% tariff on Australia, despite a free trade agreement between the two nations. The move comes as a response to Australia's continued embargo on imports of U.S. beef and pork products.

"We should be running up the score in Australia," stated Greer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing. According to him, the tariffs are a necessary measure given that, in spite of the bilateral agreement, Australian policies still prohibit U.S. agricultural exports.

Greer indicated that negotiations with countries affected by President Donald Trump's newly announced reciprocal tariffs will proceed on a case-by-case basis. This approach suggests a strategic recalibration of trade relations, as the representatives aim to address the inequities in current trade agreements.

