Left Menu

U.S. and Australia: The Trade Tangle

Jamieson Greer, U.S. Trade Representative, defended the imposition of a 10% tariff on Australia due to their ban on U.S. beef and pork imports. He highlighted the need for running up the trade score despite the free trade agreement, during a Senate Finance Committee hearing. Negotiations continue on reciprocal tariffs announced by Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 08-04-2025 21:13 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 21:13 IST
U.S. and Australia: The Trade Tangle
Jamieson Greer
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Trade Representative, Jamieson Greer, on Tuesday justified the Trump administration's imposing of a 10% tariff on Australia, despite a free trade agreement between the two nations. The move comes as a response to Australia's continued embargo on imports of U.S. beef and pork products.

"We should be running up the score in Australia," stated Greer during a Senate Finance Committee hearing. According to him, the tariffs are a necessary measure given that, in spite of the bilateral agreement, Australian policies still prohibit U.S. agricultural exports.

Greer indicated that negotiations with countries affected by President Donald Trump's newly announced reciprocal tariffs will proceed on a case-by-case basis. This approach suggests a strategic recalibration of trade relations, as the representatives aim to address the inequities in current trade agreements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025