Elbridge Colby Confirmed as Undersecretary of Defense for Policy
On Tuesday, Elbridge Colby, a former Department of Defense official recognized for his stern stance on China, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the undersecretary of defense for policy. This position ranks as the Pentagon's third-most significant post.
The Senate confirmation achieved a 54 to 40 vote, well above the necessary 51 votes required for approval in the Senate comprising 100 members. President Donald Trump's nominee, Colby, thus secures his new role in shaping defense policy.
With a reputation as a 'China hawk,' Colby's confirmation signals a continuing firm approach in Pentagon's policy strategies concerning China.
