Elbridge Colby Confirmed as Undersecretary of Defense for Policy

Elbridge Colby, a known China hawk and former Department of Defense official, has been confirmed by the U.S. Senate as undersecretary of defense for policy. The confirmation vote stood at 54 to 40, surpassing the required majority in the 100-member Senate.

  • Country:
  • United States

On Tuesday, Elbridge Colby, a former Department of Defense official recognized for his stern stance on China, was confirmed by the U.S. Senate as the undersecretary of defense for policy. This position ranks as the Pentagon's third-most significant post.

The Senate confirmation achieved a 54 to 40 vote, well above the necessary 51 votes required for approval in the Senate comprising 100 members. President Donald Trump's nominee, Colby, thus secures his new role in shaping defense policy.

With a reputation as a 'China hawk,' Colby's confirmation signals a continuing firm approach in Pentagon's policy strategies concerning China.

