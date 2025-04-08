U.S. Companies Brace for Supply Chain Shift Amid Tariff Changes

United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer briefed senators on Tuesday regarding the potential repercussions for U.S. companies stemming from President Donald Trump's global tariff initiative. As businesses brace for a supply chain overhaul, Greer stressed the importance of domestic sourcing.

Addressing the Senate Finance Committee, Greer, tasked with overseeing tariff implementation, urged U.S. companies to anticipate changes and adjust to new supply chain requirements. He underscored the necessity of adaptability in the face of economic challenges.

Greer highlighted the critical need for companies to explore domestic sourcing options. "We can't maintain the status quo," he remarked, signaling a call to action for businesses struggling to align with evolving supply chain dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)