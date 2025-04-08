Senate Scrutiny: U.S. Trade Tactics Under Fire

U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer faced intense questioning from senators on Capitol Hill, regarding the Trump administration's global tariff strategy. Critics on both sides of the aisle expressed skepticism about the effectiveness and goals of the approach.

Senator Chuck Grassley questioned whether the strategy aimed at forging new trade deals or boosting U.S. Treasury revenues. Greer asserted the goal was trade reciprocity, as some lawmakers expressed concern about potential negative impacts on sectors like agriculture.

Tensions flared with allies, particularly over tariffs on Australia due to its beef import restrictions. Democratic frustrations emerged over the neglect of the U.S. service industry. As debate continues, Greer remains firm on not planning tariff exemptions in the near term.

