Ukrainian Groups Urge NHL to Reject Russian Collaboration

Ukrainian-American and Ukrainian-Canadian organizations have called on the NHL to dismiss collaboration with Russia's Kontinental Hockey League. This plea comes in response to discussions between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the possibility of hosting hockey games in the U.S. and Russia.

The nonprofits highlighted their concerns in a letter addressed to NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, saying such matches would disrespect millions of American and Canadian NHL fans, as well as those of Ukrainian descent. They urged the commissioner to oppose the idea prominently and publicly.

The NHL reported not being involved in any official talks on this matter. Meanwhile, Russian hockey player Alex Ovechkin, who supports Putin, was recently celebrated by Putin for his record-breaking achievement in NHL history.

