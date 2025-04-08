President Murmu Strengthens India-Portugal Ties

President Droupadi Murmu embarked on a landmark visit to Slovak Republic following a significant two-day state visit to Portugal. During her time in Portugal, she engaged in extensive talks with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, fostering stronger bilateral ties.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, President Murmu underlined their growing importance in global dynamics, ensuring them of the Indian government's unwavering commitment to their welfare. She assured that India's economic clout would propel it to become the world's third-largest economy by decade's end.

The visit also coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between India and Portugal, marking 27 years since an Indian President last visited. Discussions encompassed cooperation at multilateral platforms, with Portugal reiterating its support for India's permanent UN Security Council membership, underscoring a robust partnership.

