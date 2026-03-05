Finland's President Backs India's Bid for Permanent UN Security Council Seat
Finnish President Alexander Stubb expressed strong support for India securing a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council, highlighting the need for global system reforms to reflect current geopolitical realities. The discussion with PM Modi also touched on major security issues, including conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine.
During a joint press meeting at Hyderabad House, Finnish President Alexander Stubb articulated his backing for India to obtain a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council. Stubb emphasized that reforms in the global multilateral landscape are imperative to align with contemporary geopolitical dynamics.
Highlighting the shifting global order, Stubb noted that nations in the Global South, with India at the forefront, will greatly influence its future trajectory. Talks with Indian leadership encompassed critical security concerns, notably conflicts in West Asia and Ukraine.
Stubb stressed the importance of resolving the Ukraine conflict based on international principles. Both Stubb and PM Modi underscored the urgency of global institutional reform to tackle present-day challenges, advocating for diplomatic solutions to ongoing conflicts.
