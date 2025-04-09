Left Menu

Judge Orders White House to Lift Restrictions on Associated Press

A U.S. judge has ordered the White House to lift access restrictions on the Associated Press reporters. The restrictions were initially imposed over the AP's refusal to adopt the administration's preferred terminology. The decision comes amid a lawsuit alleging violation of free speech rights.

A U.S. judge mandated the White House to remove access limitations placed on the Associated Press (AP) reporters following a dispute over the terminology used in its reports. The order, decreed by Judge Trevor McFadden, a Trump appointee, demands that AP journalists regain access to venues like the Oval Office, Air Force One, and other White House events.

This legal directive surfaces as the AP persists with its legal action against three senior Trump aides, accusing them of infringing upon constitutional rights by limiting media access in retribution for the AP not adhering to requested language. The AP contends these restrictions breach the First Amendment's free speech protections and due process requirements, as they were unable to contest the ban.

The Trump administration's legal defense argues that the Associated Press is not entitled to what is described as 'special access' to the President, insisting that media access is at the discretion of the White House. The case continues to unfold as it navigates through the courts.

