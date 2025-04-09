Left Menu

Controversial Remarks Spark Debate in Malappuram

Union Minister George Kurian defended SNDP Yogam's Vellappally Natesan's controversial statements about the Muslim-majority district of Malappuram. Natesan referred to the district as a 'separate nation,' which the Indian Union Muslim League criticized. Kurian stated such terms often highlight regional strength without prejudice against communities.

  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister George Kurian on Wednesday defended recent statements by SNDP Yogam's general secretary, Vellappally Natesan, regarding the Muslim-majority district of Malappuram. Natesan's remarks, which described the district as a 'separate nation' or 'state,' have drawn criticism from the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML). However, Kurian asserted that referring to regions as 'nations' often signifies their strength.

Natesan's comments, which alleged denial of justice to backward communities in Malappuram, arise amidst data showing a 56% Muslim population in the district. Kurian responded to press queries by emphasizing that community leaders like Natesan speak for their respective communities, stating, ''How can I say we do not want those communities or that they do not need freedom? I am a politician.''

Addressing an Ezhava community convention at Chungathara, Natesan clarified his stance, arguing that he did not speak against Muslims. He accused some IUML leaders of portraying him as anti-Muslim. Natesan further claimed that backward communities in Malappuram live in fear and are treated as mere 'voting machines.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

