China Vows to Stand Firm Amid Escalating U.S. Trade Tensions

China's commerce ministry expresses unwillingness for a trade war with the U.S. but warns of retaliation against escalating tensions. This follows Trump's heavy tariffs on Chinese goods, which Beijing labels as 'blackmail'. China emphasizes no winners in trade disputes and criticizes U.S. actions as economic bullying.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 13:44 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 13:44 IST
China's Ministry of Commerce has declared its reluctance to engage in a trade war with the United States. However, it stated that it would retaliate if U.S. President Donald Trump continues to escalate trade tensions between the two nations.

In a statement released alongside a white paper on U.S.-China trade relations, China emphasized that 'there are no winners in a trade war.' The document aims to ensure the rights and interests of the Chinese people are protected against detrimental U.S. policies.

The announcement follows Trump's implementation of massive tariffs on Chinese imports, with Beijing condemning these measures as blackmail. A spokesperson accused the United States of using tariffs as a tool for personal gain, labeling it as unilateralism and economic bullying.

