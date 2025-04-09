China Vows to Stand Firm Amid Escalating U.S. Trade Tensions

China's Ministry of Commerce has declared its reluctance to engage in a trade war with the United States. However, it stated that it would retaliate if U.S. President Donald Trump continues to escalate trade tensions between the two nations.

In a statement released alongside a white paper on U.S.-China trade relations, China emphasized that 'there are no winners in a trade war.' The document aims to ensure the rights and interests of the Chinese people are protected against detrimental U.S. policies.

The announcement follows Trump's implementation of massive tariffs on Chinese imports, with Beijing condemning these measures as blackmail. A spokesperson accused the United States of using tariffs as a tool for personal gain, labeling it as unilateralism and economic bullying.

(With inputs from agencies.)