Presidential Bridges: Droupadi Murmu's Historic Visit to Slovakia
President Droupadi Murmu visited Slovakia, marking the first such visit by an Indian President in 29 years. Hosted by President Peter Pellegrini, she received a traditional Slovak welcome. The visit reinforces diplomatic ties, with agreements to be signed and industrial ties highlighted, especially in the automotive sector.
- Country:
- Slovakia
President Droupadi Murmu received a ceremonial welcome in Slovakia, reflecting the strengthening ties between India and the Central European nation. Her visit, the first by an Indian head of state in nearly three decades, was marked by a traditional Slovak welcome and high-level diplomatic discussions.
In Bratislava, President Murmu was greeted by her Slovak counterpart, President Peter Pellegrini, at the Presidential Palace, highlighting the warm relations between the two countries. During the visit, several Memorandum of Understanding are expected to be signed to enhance bilateral cooperation.
A key highlight of the visit will be Murmu's tour of the Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover facility, underscoring the industrial collaboration between India and Slovakia. The visit also follows Murmu's successful trip to Portugal, emphasizing the ongoing diplomatic momentum between India and European nations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
