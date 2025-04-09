Far-Right AfD Surges Ahead in Germany Amidst Political Shifts

In a significant political development, Germany's far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party has topped a major poll for the first time, signaling a rise in public discontent with traditional parties. The Ipsos institute's poll showed the AfD gaining three percentage points to secure 25% support.

This ascent poses a dilemma for Friedrich Merz's conservative CDU/CSU bloc, which saw its backing drop by five percentage points to 24% following their February victory. Meanwhile, support for outgoing Chancellor Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats (SPD) remained steady at 15%.

Negotiations are ongoing between the SPD and CDU/CSU to form Germany's next government, with both parties striving to address policy divisions such as tax and migration. AfD leader Alice Weidel welcomed the poll results, emphasizing the public's desire for political change over a continuation of the existing CDU/CSU and SPD governance.

