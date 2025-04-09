Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Champions Unity Amidst Waqf Act Controversy

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses concerns over the Waqf (Amendment) Act, assuring minorities of protection. She pledges to prevent divisive politics in the state and emphasizes unity regardless of religion or creed, urging against politically motivated provocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:10 IST
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed concerns on Wednesday regarding the impact of the Waqf (Amendment) Act on the Muslim community. During a program with the Jain community, she promised to ensure the protection of minorities and their properties within the state.

Highlighting her commitment to unity, Banerjee stated she would not allow any 'divide and rule policy' to gain ground in West Bengal. She urged community leaders to send out a message of togetherness, despite perceived grievances over the recently passed Waqf Act.

Banerjee, leader of the Trinamool Congress, criticized the violence in the Murshidabad district over the act and called for unity among communities. Additionally, she reaffirmed her stance of attending religious events across different faiths, showing her support for communal harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

