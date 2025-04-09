Claims of Chinese Troops in Ukraine Dismissed by Beijing

In a stark rebuttal, a Beijing official dismissed Ukraine's allegations that Chinese nationals are fighting alongside Russia as "totally unfounded." This statement follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's announcement of capturing two Chinese men fighting with Russian forces in the Donetsk region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized China's constructive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis while underscoring that the Chinese government urges its citizens to avoid conflict zones and any military actions. This incident marks Ukraine's first claim about Chinese fighters amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Despite China's diplomatic support for Russia, it has not officially provided military aid. The U.S. State Department expressed concern over these developments, highlighting China's critical economic and dual-use product support for Russia. Meanwhile, global geopolitical tensions, especially between Washington and Beijing, continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)