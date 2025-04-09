Left Menu

Claims of Chinese Troops in Ukraine Dismissed by Beijing

Ukraine's allegations of Chinese nationals fighting with Russian forces have been refuted by Beijing. Ukraine captured two Chinese men in the Donetsk region. China denies state involvement, although it supports Russia diplomatically. The U.S. labels China's role in Russia's war as enabling, alongside ongoing global tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 09-04-2025 15:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 15:11 IST
Claims of Chinese Troops in Ukraine Dismissed by Beijing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • China

In a stark rebuttal, a Beijing official dismissed Ukraine's allegations that Chinese nationals are fighting alongside Russia as "totally unfounded." This statement follows Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's announcement of capturing two Chinese men fighting with Russian forces in the Donetsk region.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian emphasized China's constructive role in resolving the Ukraine crisis while underscoring that the Chinese government urges its citizens to avoid conflict zones and any military actions. This incident marks Ukraine's first claim about Chinese fighters amid the ongoing Russian invasion.

Despite China's diplomatic support for Russia, it has not officially provided military aid. The U.S. State Department expressed concern over these developments, highlighting China's critical economic and dual-use product support for Russia. Meanwhile, global geopolitical tensions, especially between Washington and Beijing, continue to rise.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025