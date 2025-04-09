Left Menu

France Eyes Investment Opportunities in Indonesia's Dynamic Sectors

France is considering future investments in Indonesia, focusing on energy, technology, AI, and transport. French Trade Minister Laurent Saint Martin highlighted ongoing investments in these flourishing sectors. French President Emmanuel Macron is scheduled to visit Indonesia in May to further strengthen economic ties.

  • Country:
  • Indonesia

France is eyeing promising investment opportunities in Indonesia across a range of sectors, including energy, technology, AI, and transport, according to French Trade Minister Laurent Saint Martin. Speaking on Wednesday, Saint Martin emphasized the presence of numerous French companies actively investing in the Indonesian market.

He noted that France boasts a strong track record in these industries, with many firms already making significant strides in energy and technology. Saint Martin's comments come ahead of French President Emmanuel Macron's scheduled visit to Indonesia in May, aimed at bolstering bilateral economic relations.

Macron's visit is expected to strengthen existing partnerships and pave the way for new collaborations between the two nations, potentially unlocking further opportunities for French investment in Indonesia's rapidly growing sectors.

