Left Menu

Market Soars as Trump Announces Tariff Pause

U.S. markets surged on news that President Trump announced a 90-day halt on reciprocal and 10% tariffs. The Dow Jones rose 5.76%, S&P 500 jumped 6.46%, and Nasdaq soared 8.04%. This major policy shift spurred significant optimism and a rapid market ascent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:07 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:07 IST
Market Soars as Trump Announces Tariff Pause
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. stock indexes experienced a dramatic surge on Wednesday following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day suspension on reciprocal and 10% tariffs, effective immediately.

By early afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had skyrocketed by 2,169.93 points, marking a 5.76% increase, reaching 39,801.82. The S&P 500 expanded aggressively, adding 321.89 points to its value, a 6.46% climb, setting the bar at 5,304.66. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite made noteworthy gains, ascending 1,229.20 points, an impressive 8.04% rise, closing in on 16,497.11.

This unexpected policy announcement unleashed a wave of investor enthusiasm, propelling key market indexes to new heights and reflecting heightened optimism in economic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025