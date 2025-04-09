Market Soars as Trump Announces Tariff Pause
U.S. markets surged on news that President Trump announced a 90-day halt on reciprocal and 10% tariffs. The Dow Jones rose 5.76%, S&P 500 jumped 6.46%, and Nasdaq soared 8.04%. This major policy shift spurred significant optimism and a rapid market ascent.
U.S. stock indexes experienced a dramatic surge on Wednesday following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day suspension on reciprocal and 10% tariffs, effective immediately.
By early afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had skyrocketed by 2,169.93 points, marking a 5.76% increase, reaching 39,801.82. The S&P 500 expanded aggressively, adding 321.89 points to its value, a 6.46% climb, setting the bar at 5,304.66. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite made noteworthy gains, ascending 1,229.20 points, an impressive 8.04% rise, closing in on 16,497.11.
This unexpected policy announcement unleashed a wave of investor enthusiasm, propelling key market indexes to new heights and reflecting heightened optimism in economic sectors.
(With inputs from agencies.)
