Market Soars as Trump Announces Tariff Pause

U.S. stock indexes experienced a dramatic surge on Wednesday following President Donald Trump's announcement of a 90-day suspension on reciprocal and 10% tariffs, effective immediately.

By early afternoon, the Dow Jones Industrial Average had skyrocketed by 2,169.93 points, marking a 5.76% increase, reaching 39,801.82. The S&P 500 expanded aggressively, adding 321.89 points to its value, a 6.46% climb, setting the bar at 5,304.66. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq Composite made noteworthy gains, ascending 1,229.20 points, an impressive 8.04% rise, closing in on 16,497.11.

This unexpected policy announcement unleashed a wave of investor enthusiasm, propelling key market indexes to new heights and reflecting heightened optimism in economic sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)