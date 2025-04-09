Left Menu

Union Minister's Renewed Focus on Key State Schemes

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi visits Lucknow to review state government schemes, focusing on renewable energy and food security. He plans discussions with local farmers and state officials to assess progress in Uttar Pradesh and ensure collaboration between the central and state governments for further development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-04-2025 23:49 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 23:49 IST
Pralhad Joshi
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Pralhad Joshi arrived in Lucknow on Wednesday. His visit aims to review various state government schemes in the capital, engaging with local farmers in the process.

The primary focus of Joshi's visit will be discussions centered on the PM Surya Ghar Yojana in renewable energy, the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana concerning food security, and the wheat procurement process, as per government sources.

Joshi expressed optimism regarding progress in Uttar Pradesh, stating, "All schemes are progressing well. Any further needs will be collaboratively addressed by both the center and the state."

(With inputs from agencies.)

