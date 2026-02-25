Al Green Stands Up to Trump Over Racist Video
U.S. Representative Al Green confronted President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address over a racist video on Trump's social media account depicting the Obamas as apes. Green displayed a sign reading 'Black people aren't apes' and was ejected from the event.
During the State of the Union address, Democratic U.S. Representative Al Green confronted President Donald Trump over a controversial video shared on Trump's social media account. The offensive video portrayed former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as apes, a depiction that Green deemed both 'deplorable' and unacceptable.
Green, representing Texas, made a bold statement by unfurling a sign that read: 'Black people aren't apes' as Trump entered the House chamber. The incident followed a similar ejection last year, highlighting Green's persistent stance against what he calls unjust behavior by the President.
Despite potential repercussions from the Republican-controlled House, Green maintained his decision was worth the risk, emphasizing the importance of confronting such insensitivity. Trump's organization has since removed the video, attributing the post to a staffer's error.
