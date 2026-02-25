Left Menu

Al Green Stands Up to Trump Over Racist Video

U.S. Representative Al Green confronted President Donald Trump during the State of the Union address over a racist video on Trump's social media account depicting the Obamas as apes. Green displayed a sign reading 'Black people aren't apes' and was ejected from the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:43 IST
Al Green Stands Up to Trump Over Racist Video
Al Green

During the State of the Union address, Democratic U.S. Representative Al Green confronted President Donald Trump over a controversial video shared on Trump's social media account. The offensive video portrayed former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as apes, a depiction that Green deemed both 'deplorable' and unacceptable.

Green, representing Texas, made a bold statement by unfurling a sign that read: 'Black people aren't apes' as Trump entered the House chamber. The incident followed a similar ejection last year, highlighting Green's persistent stance against what he calls unjust behavior by the President.

Despite potential repercussions from the Republican-controlled House, Green maintained his decision was worth the risk, emphasizing the importance of confronting such insensitivity. Trump's organization has since removed the video, attributing the post to a staffer's error.

TRENDING

1
India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durable peace for the region: PM Modi.

India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durabl...

 Global
2
The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region: PM Modi in Knesset.

The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dial...

 Global
3
Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

 India
4
Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection

Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026