Al Green Stands Up to Trump Over Racist Video

During the State of the Union address, Democratic U.S. Representative Al Green confronted President Donald Trump over a controversial video shared on Trump's social media account. The offensive video portrayed former President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle as apes, a depiction that Green deemed both 'deplorable' and unacceptable.

Green, representing Texas, made a bold statement by unfurling a sign that read: 'Black people aren't apes' as Trump entered the House chamber. The incident followed a similar ejection last year, highlighting Green's persistent stance against what he calls unjust behavior by the President.

Despite potential repercussions from the Republican-controlled House, Green maintained his decision was worth the risk, emphasizing the importance of confronting such insensitivity. Trump's organization has since removed the video, attributing the post to a staffer's error.