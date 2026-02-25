Trump's State of the Union: Setting the Stage for Midterms

In a politically charged atmosphere, President Donald Trump delivered his State of the Union address, marking the achievements of his second term while setting the tone for the upcoming midterm elections. Trump lauded the economic growth and new world order he claims to have established, aiming to energize his base and sway undecided voters.

The President's speech, a lengthy 108-minute address, came packed with attention-grabbing moments, including his decision to award a U.S. hockey team goaltender with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. As he prepares to take his message on the road to key states, Trump aims to bolster his party amid looming challenges, including conflict in the Middle East and domestic policy disagreements with Democrats.

Despite a stable approval rating, Trump's midterm strategy involves energizing the Republican base with themes of economic success and security, while addressing issues like voter ID laws and immigration. The address serves as an attempt to reset his narrative, continuing to seek connection with voters through his characteristic statecraft and media-savvy methods.