Prosecutors Drop Gun Charge Against Alleged MS-13 Leader

U.S. prosecutors have moved to dismiss a gun charge against Henry Josue Villatoro Santos, who had been identified by Attorney General Pam Bondi as a leader of the notorious MS-13 gang. The decision was revealed in court documents filed on Wednesday.

Federal authorities initially arrested the 24-year-old last month in Virginia and charged him with illegal gun possession by an alien. However, prosecutors noted that while law enforcement officials found signs of MS-13 association during a raid of Villatoro's home, they made no further references to any leadership role with the gang.

At a press conference, Attorney General Bondi previously stated that Villatoro was one of MS-13's top leaders in the U.S. and asserted that he would soon be deported. The recent developments, however, bring uncertainty to the case.

