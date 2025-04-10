Trump's Energy Executive Order: Streamlining Regulations

U.S. President Donald Trump has taken a decisive step to bolster energy production by signing an executive order aimed at automatically reducing archaic regulations. The executive order was announced by the White House on Wednesday, indicating a push toward streamlined energy policies.

This directive mandates ten federal agencies and their subagencies to implement a one-year expiration timeline on existing energy regulations. According to a fact sheet provided by the White House, this move is expected to spur modernization within the energy sector.

Should the regulations not be extended before their expiration, they are slated to cease by September 30, 2026. The administration suggests that this order will promote efficiency and remove unnecessary bureaucratic hurdles in energy policy.

