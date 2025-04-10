Trump's Tariff Tactics: A Sudden Shift Sends Markets Soaring

In a dramatic reversal, U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday a temporary reduction in the heavy tariffs he had recently imposed on multiple countries. The decision sent U.S. stock markets soaring, marking a surprising shift amid escalating tensions with China and following intense financial market volatility.

This unexpected move highlights the unpredictable nature of Trump's trade policies, which have often left global leaders and industry executives puzzled. U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent stated that the tariff rollback was intended to bring countries to the bargaining table, while Trump later acknowledged the near-panic in markets impacted his decision-making process.

Despite easing some tariffs, Trump maintained a hardline stance against China, planning to increase tariffs on Chinese imports, further intensifying the trade dispute between the world's two largest economies. Meanwhile, stock market indices reacted positively to the news, but analysts warn the effects of the tariffs could still lead to broader economic challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)