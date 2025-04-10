Trump Targets Critics in Post-Presidency Directive Blitz

In a striking move, former President Donald Trump signed two directives on Wednesday, targeting ex-government officials Christopher Krebs and Miles Taylor, who had criticized him during his presidency. Trump labeled Krebs as a 'traitor,' amid revoking his security clearance.

Trump's second directive revoked Miles Taylor's security clearance and initiated a Justice Department investigation, following Taylor's anonymous 2019 book criticizing Trump. Trump cited issues of treason, a claim Taylor rebuffed as unwarranted dissent.

The focus on Krebs, fired after contesting election fraud allegations in 2020, escalated as the orders included reviewing SentinelOne, a company he joined in 2023. Trump maintains a firm grip on confronting past internal dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)