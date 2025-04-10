Trump Targets Critics in Post-Presidency Directive Blitz
Former President Donald Trump signed directives against ex-government officials Christopher Krebs and Miles Taylor, revoking their security clearances and calling for investigations over their criticisms during his first term. The actions underscore Trump's ongoing contention with critics from his administration.
- Country:
- United States
In a striking move, former President Donald Trump signed two directives on Wednesday, targeting ex-government officials Christopher Krebs and Miles Taylor, who had criticized him during his presidency. Trump labeled Krebs as a 'traitor,' amid revoking his security clearance.
Trump's second directive revoked Miles Taylor's security clearance and initiated a Justice Department investigation, following Taylor's anonymous 2019 book criticizing Trump. Trump cited issues of treason, a claim Taylor rebuffed as unwarranted dissent.
The focus on Krebs, fired after contesting election fraud allegations in 2020, escalated as the orders included reviewing SentinelOne, a company he joined in 2023. Trump maintains a firm grip on confronting past internal dissent.
