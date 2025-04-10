Left Menu

Trump Targets Critics in Post-Presidency Directive Blitz

Former President Donald Trump signed directives against ex-government officials Christopher Krebs and Miles Taylor, revoking their security clearances and calling for investigations over their criticisms during his first term. The actions underscore Trump's ongoing contention with critics from his administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 10-04-2025 04:12 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 04:12 IST
Trump Targets Critics in Post-Presidency Directive Blitz
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

In a striking move, former President Donald Trump signed two directives on Wednesday, targeting ex-government officials Christopher Krebs and Miles Taylor, who had criticized him during his presidency. Trump labeled Krebs as a 'traitor,' amid revoking his security clearance.

Trump's second directive revoked Miles Taylor's security clearance and initiated a Justice Department investigation, following Taylor's anonymous 2019 book criticizing Trump. Trump cited issues of treason, a claim Taylor rebuffed as unwarranted dissent.

The focus on Krebs, fired after contesting election fraud allegations in 2020, escalated as the orders included reviewing SentinelOne, a company he joined in 2023. Trump maintains a firm grip on confronting past internal dissent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025