Trump Administration's Law Firm Crackdown Intensifies

U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order against law firm Susman Godfrey, suspending its security clearances and threatening contracts. This move is part of a broader crackdown on firms alleged to engage in 'lawfare.' The firm represented Dominion Voting Systems in countering Trump's fraud claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 04:32 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 04:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a new escalation, U.S. President Donald Trump has penned an executive order targeting the high-profile law firm Susman Godfrey. The order suspends the firm's security clearances and threatens to rescind contracts held by its clients, citing its involvement in activities deemed as 'lawfare' against the administration.

The Houston-based firm is known for representing Dominion Voting Systems in its high-profile defamation cases against Trump's associates, including Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, for false claims regarding the 2020 election. The firm recently secured a favorable ruling in a related case against Newsmax, further spotlighting its prominent legal battles.

This crackdown echoes previous actions against other law firms, sparking significant legal and public discourse around the intersection of politics and the legal profession. As the situation unfolds, Trump's intent to maintain this hardline stance is apparent, suggesting further actions could follow.

(With inputs from agencies.)

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

