Ex-IPS Officer Amitabh Thakur Remanded in Defamation Case

Amitabh Thakur, the president of Azad Sena and a former IPS officer, was remanded to 14 days' judicial custody by a local court on Friday over a defamation case lodged at the Chowk police station.

The decision was issued by the in-charge Special Chief Judicial Magistrate Rajeev Mukul Pandey, who ordered Thakur's detention after approving a judicial remand.

The case was initiated by Ambrish Singh, a resident of Varanasi and a Hindu Yuva Vahini member, following a social media post by Thakur reportedly defaming Singh. Thakur's lawyer opposed the remand, noting penalties were less than seven years, per Supreme Court guidelines. However, the prosecution argued for a cognizable offense, leading to the court's decision to grant the remand.

