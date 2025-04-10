FBI’s Alleged Role in Capitol Assault Under Scrutiny by U.S. Intelligence

The U.S. intelligence community has launched an investigation into whether the FBI had any involvement in planning the January 6, 2021, Capitol attack, according to officials speaking at a Senate intelligence committee hearing.

Joseph Kent, chief of staff to Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, confirmed the inquiry during his address, which was part of his nomination process for a different intelligence role. Despite a December report dismissing conspiracy theories of FBI involvement, questions surrounding informants on the day of the attack remain.

Democratic Senator Mark Kelly pressed Kent about claims concerning the FBI's role, highlighting the presence of multiple FBI informants at the scene. Meanwhile, discussions continue on broader efforts to rebuild trust within the intelligence community, spearheaded by the newly formed task force under Gabbard's directive.

