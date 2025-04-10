Lee Jae-myung: South Korea's Future Leader on the Horizon

South Korean opposition figure Lee Jae-myung, currently leading opinion polls, announced his presidential candidacy on Thursday. This comes in the wake of the impeachment of former President Yoon Suk Yeol after a controversial martial law declaration in December.

At 61, Lee previously lost to Yoon in a closely contested 2022 election but led the Democratic Party to a significant parliamentary victory last year. His robust backing from liberal voters positions him strongly for the forthcoming June 3 presidential poll.

Having stepped down as opposition leader to concentrate on his campaign, Lee holds a firm leading position with 34% support in recent polls compared to the mere 9% for the leading conservative candidate, Kim Moon-soo. Meanwhile, the People Power Party seeks to finalize their candidate by May.

(With inputs from agencies.)