Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes at Popular Dominican Nightclub: At Least 124 Dead

A roof collapsed at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, killing at least 124 people during a concert event. The incident left families devastated, searching for missing loved ones. Among the notable victims were popular singer Rubby Perez, athletes, and government officials. Rescues have transitioned to body recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-04-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 06:54 IST
Tragedy Strikes at Popular Dominican Nightclub: At Least 124 Dead
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A devastating incident occurred at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, where a roof collapse claimed at least 124 lives during a concert, turning a celebration into tragedy. Families gathered at the site, desperately seeking information on their missing loved ones.

The collapse happened during a performance by popular merengue singer Rubby Perez, attended by various public figures. Perez and several other prominent individuals, including former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, were confirmed dead.

The event prompted condolences from international figures and has shifted from a rescue mission to a recovery operation as authorities continue their search efforts amid hopes to provide some closure to grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

IRS Chief Resigns Amid Controversial Data-Sharing Deal with ICE

 United States
2
Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

Tragedy Strikes in Spotsylvania: Shooting Leaves Three Dead

 Global
3
China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

China COSCO Advocates for Share Buybacks Amid Economic Optimism

 China
4
Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

Premier League Poised for Champions League Expansion

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025