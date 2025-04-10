Tragedy Strikes at Popular Dominican Nightclub: At Least 124 Dead

A devastating incident occurred at the Jet Set nightclub in Santo Domingo, where a roof collapse claimed at least 124 lives during a concert, turning a celebration into tragedy. Families gathered at the site, desperately seeking information on their missing loved ones.

The collapse happened during a performance by popular merengue singer Rubby Perez, attended by various public figures. Perez and several other prominent individuals, including former MLB players Octavio Dotel and Tony Blanco, were confirmed dead.

The event prompted condolences from international figures and has shifted from a rescue mission to a recovery operation as authorities continue their search efforts amid hopes to provide some closure to grieving families.

(With inputs from agencies.)