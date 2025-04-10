Court Rules Against Newsmax in Dominion Defamation Case

A Delaware judge has ruled that Newsmax Media published defamatory and false statements against Dominion Voting Systems in relation to the 2020 election, although a jury is yet to determine damages. The legal proceedings continue as the trial is set to start on April 28 in Wilmington.

The ruling by Judge Eric Davis is seen as a partial victory for Dominion, which had filed a $1.6 billion lawsuit. Meanwhile, Newsmax claims it provided fair coverage of the election and criticized the lawsuit as a threat to free speech. Despite stock volatility, Newsmax's market activities have been noteworthy.

Dominion accused Newsmax of broadcasting false claims about election fraud involving their machines. The judge determined these statements false and defamatory. Dominion will have to prove Newsmax's knowledge or recklessness regarding the truthfulness of these statements during the forthcoming trial.

(With inputs from agencies.)