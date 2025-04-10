US Airstrikes Escalate Tensions in Yemen Amid Rebel Clashes

Overnight US airstrikes in Yemen have reportedly killed at least three individuals, further escalating the ongoing conflict with Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The death toll from an earlier strike rose to 13, with footage showing debris and chaos following the attacks.

Houthi rebels claim the strikes in Hodeida were among the deadliest, mainly affecting women and children. US airstrikes have killed over 100 people since the campaign's inception, primarily in response to Houthi attacks on shipping related to the Israel-Hamas war.

The US military and government have not confirmed the strikes, which come amid efforts to pressure Iran over nuclear developments. The Houthis continue to down US drones with locally made missiles, though Tehran denies supplying arms to the rebels.

(With inputs from agencies.)