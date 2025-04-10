Left Menu

US Airstrikes Escalate Tensions in Yemen Amid Rebel Clashes

US airstrikes in Yemen have intensified, killing dozens, including women and children, amid ongoing tensions with Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The Houthis claim these attacks are part of the US strategy tied to conflicts involving Israel and Iran. The US military has not acknowledged these strikes.

Updated: 10-04-2025 07:41 IST | Created: 10-04-2025 07:41 IST
Overnight US airstrikes in Yemen have reportedly killed at least three individuals, further escalating the ongoing conflict with Iran-backed Houthi rebels. The death toll from an earlier strike rose to 13, with footage showing debris and chaos following the attacks.

Houthi rebels claim the strikes in Hodeida were among the deadliest, mainly affecting women and children. US airstrikes have killed over 100 people since the campaign's inception, primarily in response to Houthi attacks on shipping related to the Israel-Hamas war.

The US military and government have not confirmed the strikes, which come amid efforts to pressure Iran over nuclear developments. The Houthis continue to down US drones with locally made missiles, though Tehran denies supplying arms to the rebels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

